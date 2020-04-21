Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 53,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $460,000. 59.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Douglas purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $343,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALDX stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ALDX. ValuEngine lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

