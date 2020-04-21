Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 800 Shares of Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of Equity BancShares worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity BancShares by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 231,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity BancShares by 1,912.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 49,876 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Equity BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $586,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity BancShares by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Equity BancShares by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQBK. ValuEngine cut Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Equity BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Equity BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Equity BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Equity BancShares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $39.05 million during the quarter. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity BancShares Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

