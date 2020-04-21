Allred Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,235 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.7% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 31,468 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 19,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP increased its position in Microsoft by 120.7% during the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 9,624 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 401,659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $175.06 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.92 and its 200-day moving average is $156.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1,353.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.77.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

