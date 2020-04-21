Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Decreased by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.4% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $543,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,476.80.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,261.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $879.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,194.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1,314.80. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

