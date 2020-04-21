Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.2% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after acquiring an additional 57,295 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,261.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,194.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,314.80. The stock has a market cap of $879.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,476.80.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.