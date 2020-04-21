Altman Advisors Inc. Sells 607 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Altman Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS opened at $102.26 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.18 and its 200 day moving average is $130.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.83.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

