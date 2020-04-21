Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.2% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price objective (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,353.52.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,393.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,183.99 billion, a PE ratio of 104.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,461.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,959.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1,877.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

