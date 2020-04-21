Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.80.

AMGN stock opened at $236.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $138.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

