ANGLOGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AGG) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.40

Shares of ANGLOGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AGG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$7.40 ($5.25) and last traded at A$7.40 ($5.25), with a volume of 739869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$7.09 ($5.03).

The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$6.14 and its 200 day moving average is A$6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Get ANGLOGOLD/IDR UNRESTR alerts:

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from ANGLOGOLD/IDR UNRESTR’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. ANGLOGOLD/IDR UNRESTR’s payout ratio is -103.45%.

About ANGLOGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AGG)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLOGOLD/IDR UNRESTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLOGOLD/IDR UNRESTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.