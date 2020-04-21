Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Dfpg Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.3% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $276.93 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,237.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.46.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

