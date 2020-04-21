Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,785 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,922 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 6.0% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $276.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1,237.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.46.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.