Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $91.71 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $289.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Bank of America cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,324 shares of company stock worth $11,443,088. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

