Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 124.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,787 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $63,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $151.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.34. The company has a market capitalization of $400.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.57.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

