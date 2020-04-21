Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Position Cut by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Assurant were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 2,036.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Assurant from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $103.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.66. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.14). Assurant had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

