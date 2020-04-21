AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target Raised to GBX 8,300 at Kepler Capital Markets

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.07% from the stock’s current price.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,250 ($108.52) to GBX 8,600 ($113.13) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oddo Securities dropped their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($105.24) to GBX 7,600 ($99.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($109.18) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,960.59 ($104.72).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,132 ($106.97) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,041.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,324.22. The company has a market cap of $106.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 5,626 ($74.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23).

In related news, insider Michel Demare purchased 700 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, with a total value of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.