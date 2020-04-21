AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.66.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:T opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $222.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

