AT&T (NYSE:T) Earns Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.66.

NYSE T opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,142,000 after acquiring an additional 324,493 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,032,000 after acquiring an additional 338,283 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

