AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,333,210,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,283 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in AutoZone by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,610,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in AutoZone by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,559,000 after purchasing an additional 34,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,996,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO opened at $988.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $924.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,082.49. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,172.87.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

