Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lori J. Bondar acquired 500 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $104.90 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $141.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.03.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.18.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

