Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 219.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDMO. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 87,955 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 38,161 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 894,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 256,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

CDMO opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $268.29 million, a P/E ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 2.42. Avid Bioservices Inc has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Ryan Hart acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $29,475.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,410. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

