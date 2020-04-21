Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Stake Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,338 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Avid Technology worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 26,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 13,706 shares in the last quarter. 58.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVID. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $267.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $10.79.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Avid Technology had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Avid Technology’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

