B. Riley Weighs in on Gentherm Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gentherm in a research report issued on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on THRM. Argus upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Gentherm from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

THRM opened at $34.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 459.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

