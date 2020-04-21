Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $162.98

Banco Santander SA (LON:BNC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 162.98 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 163.50 ($2.15), with a volume of 280883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169 ($2.22).

The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 211.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 290.79.

In other Banco Santander news, insider Ramiro Mato García Ansorena acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £390,500 ($513,680.61). Also, insider Ana Patricia Botin acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 366 ($4.81) per share, with a total value of £3,660,000 ($4,814,522.49).

Banco Santander Company Profile (LON:BNC)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

