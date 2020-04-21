Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.16% of QAD worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in QAD by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after acquiring an additional 160,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in QAD by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,758,000 after acquiring an additional 27,551 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QAD by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QAD by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on QADA. Sidoti dropped their target price on QAD from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of QAD from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of QAD from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. QAD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $1,210,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,205,334 shares in the company, valued at $169,685,226.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,275,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,763,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,345 over the last ninety days. 51.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QADA stock opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $811.15 million, a P/E ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.15. QAD Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $54.54.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.73 million. QAD had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.71%.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

