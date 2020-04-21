Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,183 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.12% of Sleep Number worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,535,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 49,895 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

In related news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 5,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,817. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,525. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNBR shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sleep Number from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Sleep Number from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. Sleep Number Corp has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.84.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $441.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.