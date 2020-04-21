Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 169,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 49,330 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 18,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 34,017 shares in the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $966.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $21.77.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLWS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

1-800-Flowers.Com Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

