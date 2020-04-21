Barclays Cuts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $45.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.73. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $900.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Hub Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

