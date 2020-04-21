Barclays Downgrades Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SGH. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Smart Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Smart Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Smart Global from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Smart Global has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.33.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Smart Global has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.22 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.70.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Smart Global had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Smart Global will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Smart Global by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,968,000 after buying an additional 222,700 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Smart Global by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 432,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after buying an additional 270,842 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Smart Global by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 428,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,243,000 after buying an additional 261,274 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Global in the 1st quarter valued at $7,757,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Smart Global by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

