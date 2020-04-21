Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $78.63 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Barrett Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,002 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 16,196 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 6.1% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $78,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after purchasing an additional 733,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,909,176,000 after buying an additional 277,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $164.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $332.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

