Barrett Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.9% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $134.55 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

