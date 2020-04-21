Barrett Asset Management LLC Sells 22,370 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Barrett Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 22,370 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.5% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 5,885.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Intel by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after buying an additional 3,115,025 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,285,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $795,117,000 after buying an additional 2,354,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.