Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,891,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,613,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $263.44 on Tuesday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.27.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.80.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total value of $7,155,179.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,308 shares of company stock worth $11,858,705 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

