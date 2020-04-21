Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $8,221,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 29.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 478,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,053,000 after purchasing an additional 109,227 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $5,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX stock opened at $263.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.80.

In related news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,308 shares of company stock worth $11,858,705 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.