Benin Management CORP Has $261,000 Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Benin Management CORP cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Home Depot by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $206.05 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $224.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.73.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.