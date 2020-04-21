Benin Management CORP Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Benin Management CORP lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.7% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $182.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.60.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

