Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $33,000.

WTRG opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.33.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.00 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTRG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

