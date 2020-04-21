Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys 614 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.4% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $62,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,600.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price objective (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,353.52.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,393.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,183.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,461.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,959.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1,877.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

