Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on PPG Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $136.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.79.

Shares of PPG opened at $91.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.32. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $134.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.