Black Diamond Financial LLC Purchases 252 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,219,000 after purchasing an additional 474,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after buying an additional 272,208 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after buying an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

PEP stock opened at $134.55 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $191.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

