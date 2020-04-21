Black Diamond Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 9,776 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,776 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,142,000 after buying an additional 324,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,032,000 after buying an additional 338,283 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.66.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

