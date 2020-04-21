Black Diamond Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 76.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

NYSE:VZ opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average of $58.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.