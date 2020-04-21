BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 117,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period.

EGF stock opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $13.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

