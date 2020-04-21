Boenning Scattergood Comments on Old National Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Old National Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ONB. BidaskClub cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Stephens upgraded Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $13.37 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 86,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1,305.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 167,373 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 108,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 643.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,840,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,529,000 after buying an additional 4,189,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

