Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 753 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $621,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 145,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,975,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $120.60 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.29 and its 200 day moving average is $121.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

