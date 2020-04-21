Bogart Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,822 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,705,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,429,000 after acquiring an additional 102,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,302,000 after purchasing an additional 203,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $526,722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,043,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,801 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,146,000 after acquiring an additional 563,597 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EMR opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.