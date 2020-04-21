Bogart Wealth LLC Decreases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

