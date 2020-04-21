Bogart Wealth LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of GLD opened at $159.70 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $164.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.41.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

