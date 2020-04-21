Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total value of $187,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total transaction of $32,176.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,259,166 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $345.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $322.88 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

