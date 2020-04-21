Bogart Wealth LLC Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $102.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.18 and its 200 day moving average is $130.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.83.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

