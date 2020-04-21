Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,284 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials stock opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

